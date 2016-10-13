Malloy Appoints First Cybersecurity Risk Officer

On Wednesday Governor Dannel Malloy, D-Conn., appointed Arthur House, the head of the state Public Utility Regulatory Authority to a newly created position of state chief cybersecurity risk officer.

Malloy says the creation of the new position highlights the importance Connecticut is placing on fighting cyberattacks in both the public and private sectors.

“We are moving forward in a way that will allow us to be prepared for any contingency and safeguard our residents from any cybersecurity threats,” Malloy said.

House played an extensive role in developing the state’s cybersecurity action plan that identified solutions for threats facing the state’s electricity, natural gas and water utilities.

He says he’s prepared for a tough job as cybersecurity chief.

“There’s no such thing as a state of cybersecurity. You are never secure. Everyday there’s someone. And the cyber-mercenaries in Eastern Europe are especially troubling, they’re coming up with new ways to penetrate our businesses, our education institutions, government,” House says.

House will leave his post with PURA immediately to begin the new role.