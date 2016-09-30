In Conn., New State Law Makes School Threats A Felony

A new Connecticut law takes effect on Saturday making school threats a felony, which results in a prison sentence.

State Senator Tony Hwang, a Fairfield Republican, sponsored the law. He says it sends a message that threats to schools will no longer be tolerated.

“It’s not a joking matter, and if you do with a malicious intent to try to threaten or harm or terrorize our community, we will catch you and we will punish you to the highest allowed under law.”

Hwang says since the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in 2012, xommunities across the state have faced increasing instances of "swatting." That’s when a false threat is called in. He says swatting puts a burdens on first responders and young students.

He says there have been as many as 40 such threats in the past four years.