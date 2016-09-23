Jill Stein Rallies At Central Connecticut State University

Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein wants to get the word out about her platform because she was not invited to the televised presidential debates on Monday. Stein drew 150 students at Central Connecticut State University on Thursday afternoon.

Stein greeted students wearing backpacks and green Bernie Sanders T-shirts at the center of campus.

“We are going to stand up for an America and a world that works for all of us. That puts people, planet and peace over profit,” Stein said.

She asked them to join her for a protest outside the Presidential Debate in New York next week.

“Come out to Hofstra on Monday, September 26. Join us starting at 4:30 in the afternoon for some power rallies and power action to demand open debates, and put the democratic and republican parties on notice.”

Stein says it’s wrong that only the Democrat and Republican nominees were invited to the nationally televised debate.

This is not what democracy looks like. We actually have four choices, not two.”

The Commission on Presidential Debates that organizes the events only invites candidates who poll at least 15 percent. Stein got four percent in the latest Quinnipiac poll. Gary Johnson from the Libertarian party polled at eight percent.