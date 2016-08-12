© 2021 WSHU
Connecticut News

Trump To Hold Rally In Fairfield This Weekend

WSHU | By Ebong Udoma
Published August 12, 2016 at 8:35 PM EDT
trump_apcharleskrupa_160812.jpg
Charles Krupa
/
AP
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks during a campaign event in Hartford, Conn., in April. Trump comes back to the state, with a rally in Fairfield, on Saturday.

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump will be in Connecticut Saturday evening for a rally at Sacred Heart University in Fairfield. The Trump rally takes place at 7:30 p.m. at the Pitt Center on the Sacred Heart University campus.

Gary Rose, chair of the department of government and politics at Sacred Heart University, says Trump might have considered Connecticut in play a month ago, but the polls are going in the other direction. Rose says that’s why he suspects there’s more to Trump’s visit.

“This is not a self-funded campaign any longer, and so I wouldn’t be surprised if there is also a fundraising motivation involved in this visit as well.”

Trump’s Democratic rival Hillary Clinton is expected to be in Connecticut on Monday to attend a $33,000-a-plate fundraising dinner in Greenwich. 

An earlier version  of this story stated that no Republican presidential candidate had campaigned in Connecticut since Ronald Reagan in 1984. However, George H.W. Bush did campaign in the State during the 1992 general election.

Connecticut NewsConnecticutDonald Trump2016 Presidential Election
