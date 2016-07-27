© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connecticut News

Yard Goats Threaten To Leave Hartford Over Unfinished Stadium

WSHU
Published July 27, 2016 at 3:07 PM EDT
yardgoats_milb_160727_0.jpg
Courtesy of Minor League Baseball

The owner of Hartford’s minor league baseball team, the Yard Goats, is threatening to move the team next year if the city doesn’t complete construction of a new stadium.

The team moved to Hartford from nearby New Britain last year and was supposed to open play in a new $60 million stadium in April.

The stadium was not completed on time, and now the project is suspended because of legal wrangling between the city and the developer.

Team owner Josh Solomon says the organization has lost millions of dollars this season by playing on the road.

Solomon notified the city this week that Hartford is in breach of their development agreement. If the stadium is not completed in six months, Solomon will have the right to move the team.

Tags

Connecticut NewsConnecticutHartfordYard GoatsMinor League Baseball