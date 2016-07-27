Yard Goats Threaten To Leave Hartford Over Unfinished Stadium

The owner of Hartford’s minor league baseball team, the Yard Goats, is threatening to move the team next year if the city doesn’t complete construction of a new stadium.

The team moved to Hartford from nearby New Britain last year and was supposed to open play in a new $60 million stadium in April.

The stadium was not completed on time, and now the project is suspended because of legal wrangling between the city and the developer.

Team owner Josh Solomon says the organization has lost millions of dollars this season by playing on the road.

Solomon notified the city this week that Hartford is in breach of their development agreement. If the stadium is not completed in six months, Solomon will have the right to move the team.