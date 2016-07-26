Malloy Jabs At Pence On Convention's First Night

Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy used his speech at the Democratic National Convention Monday night to go after Republican vice presidential nominee, Indiana Governor Mike Pence.

Malloy says the Trump-Pence ticket is like a contest to see who can discriminate more. He gave the example of Pence rejecting a Syrian family that the federal government had sought to resettle in Indiana last fall.

“Governor Pence turned his back on refugee children and their parents. I know this firsthand, the first family of refugees rejected by him are now welcomed residents in the state of Connecticut.” Malloy says the family is now residing without incident in the state.

Malloy also criticized Pence for refusing federal money for pre-kindergarten for low-income children and for allowing discrimination against gays.

Earlier in the day, Malloy spoke in his role as chairman of the Democratic Governors Association. He not only voiced support for Clinton but also made the case for the election of more Democratic governors.

The Democrats hold only 19 governor seats in the country, down from 26 when President Barack Obama took office nearly eight years ago. Malloy urged Democratic voters to help win back some seats before redistricting occurs in 2020 in order to stop further Republican gerrymandering of Congressional districts.