Connecticut News

Connecticut Delegation Receives Prime Seats At GOP Convention

WSHU | By Ebong Udoma
Published July 20, 2016 at 6:59 PM EDT
1 of 2
The delegate seating chart for the 2016 Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio.
Republican National Committee
2 of 2
The convention floor after Donald Trump received the needed votes to clinch the Republican Presidential nomination on the second day of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland on Tuesday.

Chris Healy, former chair of the Connecticut GOP, is pleasantly surprised that the state’s delegation has front row seats at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland.

Healy is an alternate delegate at the convention. He says Connecticut Republicans didn’t overwhelmingly vote for Donald Trump in the state’s April 26th primary, so he can’t quite figure out how the state got such good seats in front of the main podium.

“We do have ring side seats. The only requirement is you have to be on your feet a lot to applaud.”

Seated front row, center is Trump’s home state, New York. Other delegations with front row seats include New Jersey, Wisconsin, Alabama, Pennsylvania and California. Healy says the hope might be to help fire up the GOP base in some of the blue states like Connecticut.

“Conventions for both parties are very meaningful, coming together of real grassroots activists. And not only to share information and techniques and friendships, but you know to commit to the battle ahead.”

On the other hand, the delegation from host state Ohio does not have front row seats. The state’s Republican Governor, John Kasich, came in second to Trump in the Connecticut GOP primary. He’s not expected to make an appearance at the convention.

Tags

Connecticut NewsConnecticutDonald TrumpJohn Kasich2016 Presidential ElectionOhioRepublican National ConventionChris Healy
Ebong Udoma
As WSHU Public Radio’s award-winning senior political reporter, Ebong Udoma draws on his extensive tenure to delve deep into state politics during a major election year.
See stories by Ebong Udoma
