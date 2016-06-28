© 2021 WSHU
Connecticut News

Angry Over Immigration Ruling, Demonstrators Take To Hartford Streets

WSHU | By Melinda Tuhus
Published June 28, 2016 at 9:56 AM EDT
1 of 2
A protestor holds a sign in Hartford, Conn., on Monday. About 200 people were demonstrating against the Supreme Court's ruling on Deferred Action for Parents of Americans.
Melinda Tuhus
2 of 2
Demonstraters blocked the streets and held up traffic.
Melinda Tuhus

Protesters took over a major intersection in Hartford during rush hour on Monday to demonstrate their outrage over last week's Supreme Court tie vote that stalled DAPA, one of President Obama's signature immigration programs. 

Deferred Action for Parents of Americans would allow about five million undocumented parents of children who are U.S. citizens or legal residents to stay in the country.

About 200 people picketed in front of the federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement office. One protestor was Lucas Codognolla, an undocumented college graduate who lives in Stamford. Codognolla said he was 9 when his family came to the U.S. from Brazil. They wanted to escape the poverty and violence in their country. Codognolla spoke to the crowd, saying he didn’t want to live in fear anymore.

“I am sick and tired of living in constant fear that my family will be separated. I'm sick and tired of hearing stories of this building right here and the people in this building separating families, deporting people—to their death, sometimes. I'm sick and tired of that.”

Codognolla joined 30 of the protesters who blocked traffic in front of the Customs office for half an hour.    

Nine of them refused police orders to move and were arrested and charged with creating a public disturbance.

Tags

Connecticut NewsConnecticutimmigrationDAPA