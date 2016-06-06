Milford Teen Receives 25 Years For Prom Murder

A judge has sentenced a Connecticut teenager to 25 years in prison for fatally stabbing a classmate before their school’s junior prom.

Christopher Plaskon, 18, had pleaded no contest to killing Maren Sanchez.

Plaskon stabbed Sanchez in the halls of Milford’s Jonathan Law High School in 2014. His family said he was upset Sanchez turned down his prom invitation. Both Plaskon and Sanchez were 16 at the time.

Plaskon was held at a psychiatric hospital after the attack. His attorneys said he showed signs of psychosis and they were considering an insanity defense. Plaskon could be eligible for parole within 13 years because of his age at the time of the murder.

In March the family of Maren Sanchez sued the city of Milford and its school board. They said Sanchez warned the school that Plaskon could be dangerous. School officials declined to comment.