Connecticut News

Fish Pulls Man From Boat Into L.I. Sound

WSHU | By Associated Press
Published June 6, 2016 at 10:59 AM EDT
Courtesy of Pixabay
The U.S. Coast Guard says a fisherman fell from his boat into Long Island Sound when a fish he hooked pulled him overboard.

The Connecticut Post reports it happened around 2:30 p.m. Saturday. Officer Dustin James says the man was uninjured and rescued by a good Samaritan in Stratford. He was safely returned to his 50-foot trawler.

James says the man was in the water for about 11 minutes. A Bridgeport marine unit and the U.S. Coast Guard were at the scene.

The man wasn't immediately identified.

Connecticut NewsU.S. Coast GuardConnecticut
