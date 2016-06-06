Fish Pulls Man From Boat Into L.I. Sound

The U.S. Coast Guard says a fisherman fell from his boat into Long Island Sound when a fish he hooked pulled him overboard.

The Connecticut Post reports it happened around 2:30 p.m. Saturday. Officer Dustin James says the man was uninjured and rescued by a good Samaritan in Stratford. He was safely returned to his 50-foot trawler.

James says the man was in the water for about 11 minutes. A Bridgeport marine unit and the U.S. Coast Guard were at the scene.

The man wasn't immediately identified.