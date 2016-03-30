Gov. Malloy Makes Pitch To North Carolina Companies

Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy is urging North Carolina businesses to move to Connecticut in response to a new law that critics have called discriminatory.

A letter from Malloy obtained by The Associated Press is expected to be sent Wednesday to several companies.

The governor says businesses should move to Connecticut because it's "welcoming and inclusive."

North Carolina Governor Pat McCrory, a Republican, signed a law on March 23rd preventing local governments from protecting people on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity when they use public accommodations.

Malloy says the law sends a message that North Carolina is "closed-minded when it comes to human rights and doesn't celebrate the LGBT community."

He says employees and customers wouldn't face such "institutional discrimination" in Connecticut, which protects gender identity and expression.