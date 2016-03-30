© 2021 WSHU
Connecticut News

Gov. Malloy Makes Pitch To North Carolina Companies

WSHU | By Associated Press
Published March 30, 2016 at 3:10 PM EDT
malloy_apjacquelyn_martin.jpg
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin
/

Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy is urging North Carolina businesses to move to Connecticut in response to a new law that critics have called discriminatory.

A letter from Malloy obtained by The Associated Press is expected to be sent Wednesday to several companies.

The governor says businesses should move to Connecticut because it's "welcoming and inclusive."

North Carolina Governor Pat McCrory, a Republican, signed a law on March 23rd preventing local governments from protecting people on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity when they use public accommodations.

Malloy says the law sends a message that North Carolina is "closed-minded when it comes to human rights and doesn't celebrate the LGBT community."

He says employees and customers wouldn't face such "institutional discrimination" in Connecticut, which protects gender identity and expression.

Tags

Connecticut NewsConnecticutGovernor Dannel MalloyLGBTNorth Carolina
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
