Connecticut News

Gov. Scott Tells Yale: Bring The Ivy League To Florida

WSHU | By Associated Press
Published March 29, 2016 at 4:37 PM EDT
rickscott_apstevecannon_160329.jpg
Steve Cannon
/
AP File Photo

Republican Florida Governor Rick Scott wants one of America's most prestigious universities to move its campus south to the Sunshine State.

Scott on Tuesday urged Yale University to ditch Connecticut and relocate its campus. Scott explained that Connecticut legislators are considering a bill that would tax Yale's massive university endowment.

Scott said in a statement that Florida would "welcome a world-renowned university'' and promised that the state wouldn't impose taxes on the endowment.

He also urged other businesses in Connecticut to consider moving to Florida.

But the Ivy League institution isn't planning to take up Scott's invitation.

Yale spokesman Tom Conroy says that while it's "wonderful to be recognized as an outstanding asset,'' it has been mutually beneficial for Yale to be located in Connecticut for 300 years.

Associated Press
