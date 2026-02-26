© 2026 WSHU
Looking forward to the music of the African diaspora

WSHU | By Raina Douris,
Kimberly Junod
Published February 26, 2026 at 12:21 PM EST
courtesy of the artist

To celebrate Black History Month, World Cafe correspondent John Morrison has been bringing you a weekly series on the music of the African Diaspora.

For the last installment of the series, Morrison looks at what's happening right now in Black music.

"In addition to all of this very forward-thinking electronic music, a lot of folks have been digging into these older folk music forms and putting a new spin on them," he says.

And, he looks to the future.

"There is so much energy around dance music globally. It's crazy, and I don't see an iteration of global Black music that doesn't build upon that energy and that history."

Featured Songs

  • Master KG (feat. Nomcebo Zikode), "Jerusalema"
  • Jorja Smith, "The Way I Love You"
  • Aisha Fukushima, "Riverbed"
