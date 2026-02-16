How technology amplified Black music's cultural exchange

To celebrate Black History Month, World Cafe correspondent John Morrison has a new weekly series on the music of the African diaspora.

This week, he's talking about the cultural exchange that happens between various Black music communities and traditions.

"It's important and it's empowering for us to realize that our differences and similarities alike can keep us connected regardless of where we are from or where we are," Morrison says.

Plus, he'll get into how the advent of recording technology has impacted Black music.

"Making records — the emergence of the record industry itself — sped up and accelerated this process of cultural exchange in unimaginable ways," he says.

Featured Songs

Mongo Santamaría, "Cloud Nine"

Dizzy Gillespie, "Manteca"

Bo Diddley, "Bo Diddley"

Fela Kuti, "Water No Get Enemy"

