Happy holidays from Old Crow Medicine Show

Christmas is a time for getting together with family, eating too much delicious food and for celebrating another year together.

That's exactly what Old Crow Medicine Show is doing on their new holiday album, OCMS Xmas. It's their first full Christmas album, and today, band members Ketch Secor and Cory Younts talk about why they wanted to make their first Christmas album 25 years into their career, about writing a bunch of original Christmas songs while reinterpreting some classics, plus they share some of their favorite Christmas memories.

Set List

"Jolly Man"

"North by Northwest"

"Store-Bought Christmas"

"December 26"

