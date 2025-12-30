© 2026 WSHU
Jake Shimabukuro rings in the holidays with 'Tis The Season'

WSHU | By Stephen Kallao,
Kimberly Junod
Published December 30, 2025 at 7:00 AM EST
courtesy of the artist

Seasons greetings! Today on World Cafe, we're trading in your typical winter wonderland for Christmas on the beach with ukulele virtuoso Jake Shimabukuro.

Ever since he became one of the earliest viral stars in internet history with a cover of "While My Guitar Gently Weeps," Shimabukuro has become the go-to when it comes to the ukulele, and he's performed alongside fellow virtuosos like Yo-Yo Ma, Béla Fleck and Billy Strings.

For his new holiday album, Tis the Season, Shimabukuro teamed up with old friends, including an archival performance with the late Jimmy Buffett. There's also a performance with Michael McDonald, but it's not his voice you should be listening for.

"I should have put something on there like 'featuring Michael McDonald on ukulele' because people don't realize that that's him playing," Shimabukuro says. "He sounds great, and the weird part is his ukulele playing still sounds like Michael McDonald."

It's a holiday hang with Jake Shimabukuro on World Cafe.

Featured Songs

  • "Happy Xmas (War Is Over)"
  • "Mele Kalikimaka"
  • "Winter Wonderland"
  • "At Christmas Time"

This episode of World Cafe was produced and edited by Kimberly Junod.  Our digital producer is Miguel Perez. World Cafe's engineer is Chris Williams. Our programming and booking coordinator is Chelsea Johnson and our line producer is Will Loftus.
Stephen Kallao
Kimberly Junod
World Cafe senior producer Kimberly Junod has been a part of the World Cafe team since 2001, when she started as the show's first line producer. In 2011 Kimberly launched (and continues to helm) World Cafe's Sense of Place series that includes social media, broadcast and video elements to take listeners across the U.S. and abroad with an intimate look at local music scenes. She was thrilled to be part of the team that received the 2006 ASCAP Deems Taylor Radio Broadcast Award for excellence in music programming. In the time she has spent at World Cafe, Kimberly has produced and edited thousands of interviews and recorded several hundred bands for the program, as well as supervised the show's production staff. She has also taught sound to young women (at Girl's Rock Philly) and adults (as an "Ask an Engineer" at WYNC's Werk It! Women's Podcast Festival).
