How Jeff Tweedy's sons gave 'Twilight Override' an extra layer of trust

Jeff Tweedy's longest and most ambitious solo album to date might also be his most personal.

This might ring strange to fans of Wilco. Tweedy is no stranger to vulnerability in his lyrics, but part of what makes Twilight Override feel so intimate is that it's made by, for all intents and purposes, a family band.

In this session, Tweedy is joined by his sons, Sammy and Spencer, as well as close family friends Sima Cunningham, Macie Stewart and Liam Kazar. It feels like we're hanging out at The Loft, Wilco's headquarters in Chicago.

Tweedy talks about the tight-knit relationships that created Twilight Override, and about his relentless need to create.

Set List

"KC Rain (No Wonder)"

"Out in the Dark"

"Ain't It a Shame"

"Enough"

This episode of World Cafe was produced and edited by Kimberly Junod. Our digital producer is Miguel Perez. World Cafe's engineer is Chris Williams. Our programming and booking coordinator is Chelsea Johnson and our line producer is Will Loftus.