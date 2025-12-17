© 2025 WSHU
How Jeff Tweedy's sons gave 'Twilight Override' an extra layer of trust

WSHU | By Kimberly Junod,
Stephen Kallao
Published December 17, 2025 at 5:40 AM EST
WXPN/World Cafe

Jeff Tweedy's longest and most ambitious solo album to date might also be his most personal.

This might ring strange to fans of Wilco. Tweedy is no stranger to vulnerability in his lyrics, but part of what makes Twilight Override feel so intimate is that it's made by, for all intents and purposes, a family band.

In this session, Tweedy is joined by his sons, Sammy and Spencer, as well as close family friends Sima Cunningham, Macie Stewart and Liam Kazar. It feels like we're hanging out at The Loft, Wilco's headquarters in Chicago.

Tweedy talks about the tight-knit relationships that created Twilight Override, and about his relentless need to create.

Set List

  • "KC Rain (No Wonder)"
  • "Out in the Dark"
  • "Ain't It a Shame"
  • "Enough"

This episode of World Cafe was produced and edited by Kimberly Junod.  Our digital producer is Miguel Perez. World Cafe's engineer is Chris Williams. Our programming and booking coordinator is Chelsea Johnson and our line producer is Will Loftus.
Kimberly Junod
World Cafe senior producer Kimberly Junod has been a part of the World Cafe team since 2001, when she started as the show's first line producer. In 2011 Kimberly launched (and continues to helm) World Cafe's Sense of Place series that includes social media, broadcast and video elements to take listeners across the U.S. and abroad with an intimate look at local music scenes. She was thrilled to be part of the team that received the 2006 ASCAP Deems Taylor Radio Broadcast Award for excellence in music programming. In the time she has spent at World Cafe, Kimberly has produced and edited thousands of interviews and recorded several hundred bands for the program, as well as supervised the show's production staff. She has also taught sound to young women (at Girl's Rock Philly) and adults (as an "Ask an Engineer" at WYNC's Werk It! Women's Podcast Festival).
Stephen Kallao
