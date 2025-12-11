© 2025 WSHU
The Hives have perfected what it means to be a garage rock band

WSHU | By Jesse Thorn
Published December 11, 2025 at 12:16 PM EST
The Hives have perfected what it means to be a garage rock band.

Over their three-decade-spanning career, the Swedish band have hit songs like Tick Tick Boom, Come On and their breakthrough, Hate To Say I Told You So. Their sound is raw, fast and loud. Their presence on stage and energetic performances are one of a kind.

We're joined by singer Howlin' Pelle Almqvist and his brother, lead guitarist Nicholaus Arson. They talk about the band's latest record The Hives Forever Forever the Hives. They also get into what it was like to start a band in their teens and what it's like to still collaborate with the same people all these years later.
