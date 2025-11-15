David Byrne on his latest album, 'Who Is the Sky?'

There are some people so endlessly inventive that it's almost impossible to imagine them getting writer's block. David Byrne is one of those people.

In 1975, Byrne, along with bassist Tina Weymouth and drummer Chris Frantz, founded Talking Heads — a band that was a trailblazer in the new wave scene and went on to release several highly influential albums. Byrne is also a prolific solo artist who follows his curiosity in every direction, from sound collage and film scores to theater and dance, including his recent Broadway show for his album American Utopia.

But before writing his new album, Who Is the Sky?, it finally happened: Byrne got writer's block.

In this session, Byrne talks about what happened, how he eventually started writing again, his joyful new album and the vibrant new stage show for his current tour.

Featured Songs

"Everybody Laughs"

"Moisturizing Thing"

"My Apartment is My Friend"

"What Is The Reason For It?"

"When We Are Singing"

