Brandi Carlile reflects on the 'beautiful end' to her collaboration with Joni Mitchell

WSHU | By Rachel Martin
Published November 13, 2025 at 4:33 PM EST
NPR

A note from Wild Card host Rachel Martin: We all have that band or musician that keeps us company on a long drive, or making breakfast on a Sunday morning. They probably also keep you company on your worst day, when you can't see the light in all the darkness. That artist for me is Brandi Carlile.

Carlile makes music and poetry out of ideas just like the ones that are already swimming around in my head. It's why her songs feel so personal to me and so many others. And she's taken home 11 Grammys as a result. Her newest album is called "Returning to Myself."
Music
Rachel Martin
Rachel Martin is a host of Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
