At first, Amanda Shires wasn't sure she wanted to write about her divorce

Every breakup is hard, but when both of the people in the relationship are famous, there are unique challenges.

That's what Amanda Shires was facing after her divorce from fellow songwriter and bandmate, Jason Isbell. In this episode, Shires joins me to talk about her new album, Nobody's Girl, which she wrote in the aftermath of their split, as she worked through her emotions. Plus, Shires talks about how her friend Shooter Jennings, and her producer, Lawrence Rothman, helped her decide which of those emotions and personal details she wanted to put out there in public.

Set List

"A Way It Goes"

"Friend Zone"

"Parking Lot Pirouette"

"Piece of Mind"

