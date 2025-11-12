Sports Team change up their sound on 'Boys These Days'

Since releasing their Mercury Prize-nominated debut album, Deep Down Happy, five years ago, British band Sports Team have been critically lauded for their music that combines an irresistibly fun energy with clever social commentary.

While their sound has changed and grown, those two ingredients are still a big part of their latest album, Boys These Days.

Today, Sports Team's lead singer, Alex Rice, and guitarist Rob Knaggs talk about that record, about getting older and about an incident last year where they became the subject of social and political commentary here in the U.S.

Set List

"I'm In Love (Subaru)"

"Maybe When We're 30"

"Sensible"

"Bang Bang Bang"

This episode of World Cafe was produced and edited by Kimberly Junod. Our digital producer is Miguel Perez. World Cafe's engineer is Chris Williams. Our programming and booking coordinator is Chelsea Johnson and our line producer is Will Loftus.