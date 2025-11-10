© 2025 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Tune in to a mini-concert with The Happy Fits

WSHU | By Stephen Kallao
Published November 10, 2025 at 7:35 AM EST
Anna Koblish/Courtesy of the artist

Today, we've got a mini-concert from New Jersey indie rock band The Happy Fits.

Their big bombastic chorus is led by Calvin Langman, the band's vocalist and cellist. Approaching a decade as a band, the group made a lineup change and expanded their sound. Today, the four piece treats you to the group harmonies and fuller sound from their new album, Lovesick.

Set List

  • "Everything You Do"
  • "Cruel Power"
  • "Superior"
  • "Black Hole"

This episode of World Cafe was produced by Will Loftus. The web story was created by Miguel Perez. Our engineer is Chris Williams. Our programming and booking coordinator is Chelsea Johnson and our senior producer is Kimberly Junod.
