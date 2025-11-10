Alt.Latino: Portraits of Jazz and Identity in Latin America

Ever since I heard the Argentine saxophonist Gato Barbieri back in the Seventies, I've been fascinated by musicians from South America who found their way to jazz.

Lately there seems to be a strong showing of contemporary musicians from various Latin American countries who not only play jazz but also mix certain Latin American folk traditions into their sound.

So, this week I spoke with six of them: vocalist Claudia Acuña from Chile, Argentine vocalists Sofia Rei and Roxana Amed, Mexican vocalist Magos Herrera, guitarist/vocalist Camila Meza and tenor saxophonist Melissa Aldana.

Each has a story about identity, living the jazz dream and how they came to jazz.

Hopefully you'll use this roadmap to start your own journey into jazz, if you haven't already.

- Felix

Music heard in this episode:

Claudia Acuña - "Prelude To A Kiss"

Sofia Rei - "El Gavilán"

Gato Barieri - "To Be Continued"

Roxana Amed - "Corazón delator"

Mangos Herrera - "Luz de Luna"

Camila Meza - "Utopia"

Melissa Aldana - "A Purpose"