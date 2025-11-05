New songs to calm the nerves: 2025

Our fourth installment of music to slow the blood is a mix of all-new releases from this year, from the world-building, ambient sounds of Ozbolt and Klein to the hope, optimism and good company found in the music of Samia, Hand Habits, KeiyaA and more.

NPR Music's Dora Levite and Sheldon Pearce join host Robin Hilton.

Featured artists and songs:

1. Kieren Hebden & William Tyler: "Secret City," from 41 Longfield Street Late '80s

2. Cassandra Jenkins: "Only Relaxation," from My Light, My Massage Parlor

3. David Cordero & anthené: "Humedal," from Let One Bird Sing

4. KeiyaA: "stupid prizes," from hooke's law

5. Annahstasia: Unrest," from Tether

6. Klein: "it is what it is in d minor," from sleep with a cane

7. Mark Pritchard & Thom Yorke: "The Spirit," from Tall Tales

8. Hand Habits: "Jasmine Blossoms," from Blue Reminder

9. Ozbolt: "Harkerville Coastal Trail," from Chasyng Drakens

10. Samia: "Pool (Stripped)," from The Baby (5th Anniversary Edition)

11. The Armed: "I Steal What I Want," from The Future Is Here And Everything Needs To Be Destroyed

12. Stars of the Lid: "Goodnight," from Music for Nitrous Oxide (30 Year Anniversary 2025 Remaster)

