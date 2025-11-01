Celebrating 45 years of Talking Heads' 'Remain in Light'

By the time Talking Heads released their fourth album in 1980, they were well into their career as a groundbreaking band.

On Remain in Light, the New York City band was refining its innovative sound, which had long been inspired by Black music traditions.

"You have a white band paying homage to multiple forms of Black music, but it's not like a Xerox copy," says World Cafe correspondent John Morrison.

On today's installment of the The Culture Corner, Morrison digs into Remain in Light as it turns 45 years old.

Featured Songs

"The Great Curve"

"Crosseyed and Painless"

"Once in a Lifetime"

This episode of World Cafe was produced and edited by Kimberly Junod. The web story was created by Miguel Perez. Our engineer is Chris Williams. Our programming and booking coordinator is Chelsea Johnson and our line producer is Will Loftus.