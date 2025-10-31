The best new albums out Oct. 31

It's a particularly freaky Friday, with Halloween falling on every music fan's favorite morning of the week. A few artists are embracing the holiday Spirit with legitimately eerie new releases, while others are going the dad-joke route with titles cornier than the contentious candy at the bottom of your trick-or-treat bag.

Speaking of treats, there's a new surprise album by Waxahatchee's Katie Crutchfield and her sister, Allison, titled Snocaps, that is far better than your standard side project. And while the shock of new music by Guided By Voices wore off about two dozen albums ago, the Dayton, Ohio, legends' new album, Thick Rich and Delicious, sounds delightfully vintage.

We brought on GBV superfan and Marfa Public Radio host Julie Bee to break down the best Oct. 31 releases with New Music host Stephen Thompson. Scroll down to see our favorites, as well as every other noteworthy album to hit streaming services this week.

The Starting Five

Chris Black Twin sisters Katie and Allison Crutchfield.

🎵 Snocaps (Katie and Allison Crutchfield), s/t

Recommended If You Like: Waxahatchee, Swearin'

🎵 Guided By Voices, Thick Rich and Delicious

RIYL: Guided By Voices, The '90s

🎵 Chat Pile & Hayden Pedigo, In The Earth Again

RIYL: Nick Cave, John Fahey

🎵 keiyaA, hooke's law

RIYL: Nourished By Time, Tirzah

🎵 Anna von Hausswolff, Iconoclasts

RIYL: Halloween, Kate Bush

The Lightning Round

Five more albums we wish we had time to discuss on the podcast:

⚡ Florence + The Machine, Everybody Scream

⚡ The Charlatans, We Are Love

⚡ Saintsenaca, Highwalllow & Supermoon Songs

⚡ Hilary Woods, Night CRIÚ

⚡ Lily Lyons, Re-Open The World

The Long List

For those who want to dig even deeper, here are the week's new albums sorted by genre:

Classical

Hildur Guðnadóttir, Where to From

Roger Eno, Without Wind, Without Air

Rap/Hip-Hop

Aesop Rock, I Heard It's A Mess There Too

Armani White, There's a Ghost in My House

Big Boogie, Pain on Paper 4

Chuckyy, Bloodbathh Vol. 2: Violate We Demonstrate EP

DJ Premier, The Reinvention

Knucks, A Fine African Man

Kodak Black, Just Getting Started

Lil Bushwick, Lil Bushwick

Masta Ace, Natural Forces

MESSIAH!, Janky Idol

Offset, Haunted by Fame

OutKast, Stankonia: 25th Anniversary Edition (3xLP)

Saba, C0FFEE!

Shad, Start Anew

Westside Gunn, Heels Have Eyes 3

Rock/Alt/Indie

Anastasia Coope, DOT EP

Andrew Stogel, American Miserable

Astrachan, Signd

Black Polish, YUNA

Blondie, No Exit (Deluxe Reissue)

bog band, Mocashno Days

Buffalo Tom, Sleepy Eyed (Expanded Edition)

Caged Animals, Make Strange Friends

Chelsea Wolfe, Abyss (10th Anniversary Edition)

Christian Kjellvander, Ex Voto / The Silent Love

Chuck Prophet, Night Surfer 10th Anniversary Edition

Dominie Hooper, In This Body Lives

Donna Regina, Lilac

Eleni Drake, Chuck

Her New Knife, chrome is lullaby:re

HighSchool, HighSchool

Holy Sons, Puritan Themes

JEFF The Brotherhood Meets Blanc du Blanc, Magick Songs In Dub

Joyeria, Graceful Degradation EP

Luvcat, Vicious Delicious

Maneka, bathes and listens

Micah P. Hinson, The Tomorrow Man

MONO, Forever Home: Live in Japan with Orchestra PITREZA

Motörhead, Killed By Deaf – A Punk Tribute To Motörhead

Night Teacher, Year of the Snake

NOWHERE2RUN, What Did You Do? EP

Oklou, choke enough (Deluxe)

Optic Sink, Lucky Number

Pictureplane, Sex Distortion

Psychedelic Porn Crumpets, Pogo Rodeo

Ritual Howls, Ruin

Ship Says Om, Dream Journal EP

SKORTS, Incompletement

Sophie Jamieson, Stitch EP

TAPE TRASH, EDEN

The Belair Lip Bombs, Again

The Cars, Heartbeat City (Deluxe Edition)

Trivium, Struck Dead EP

Where to From, Abyss (10th Anniversary Edition)

Yuuf, Mt. Sava EP

Pop

Almondmilkhunni, Star Baby EP

Cat Burns, How to be Human

Eli, Stage Girl

Mikayla Geier, Hot Pot!

Sevdaliza, HEROINA

Swank Mami, Worldstar EP

Tommy Richman, WORLDS APART EP

Country/Folk/Americana

Greensky Bluegrass, XXV

Alexa Rose, Atmosphere

Andres Miguel Cervantes, Songs for the Seance

Bob Dylan, Bootleg Series Volume 18: Through The Open Window, 1956-1963

Lydia Luce, Mammoth

Thea Gilmore, My Own Private Riot 2008-2015

The Steel Wheels, The Steel Wheels EP

Global

Joseph Kamaru, Heavy Combination (1966-2007)

Madala Kunene & Sibusile Xaba, kwaNTU

Mr Eazi, Maison Rouge EP

Júlia Colom, Paradís

The Cavemen., Cavy in the City



Electronic/Out There