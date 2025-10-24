Billboard Latin Music Awards crown Bad Bunny as the century's top artist

ADRIAN FLORIDO, HOST:

Last night, Billboard hosted its annual Latin Music Awards, and musician Bad Bunny was recognized with a special honor - top Latin artist of the 21st century.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

RITA MORENO: Billboard (speaking Spanish) - Bad Bunny.

(CHEERING)

AILSA CHANG, HOST:

Hollywood icon Rita Moreno presented the award, and the two danced briefly on stage together.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

BAD BUNNY: (Speaking Spanish).

FLORIDO: Bad Bunny, the chart-topping Puerto Rican superstar, has shattered record after record with his wildly popular music. In his speech accepting the award, Bad Bunny expressed his admiration for Moreno.

CHANG: In 1962, the Puerto Rican actress won an Oscar for her role as Anita in "West Side Story," making her the first Latina to win an Academy Award.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "AMERICA")

MORENO: (As Anita, singing) I like the island Manhattan.

UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR: (As character) I know you do.

MORENO: (As Anita, singing) Smoke on your pipe and put that in.

(CROSSTALK)

UNIDENTIFIED ACTORS: (As characters, singing) I like to be in America.

CHANG: Bad Bunny has amassed millions of listeners all around the world and recently finished a historic 31-day residency in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

FLORIDO: I was there. It was amazing.

CHANG: I'm so jealous.

FLORIDO: Next February, he's slated to make history again as the first artist to perform the Super Bowl halftime show primarily in Spanish. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.