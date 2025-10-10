© 2025 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

'DIY will never die': No Joy remembers the heyday of Montreal's Mile End

WSHU | By Miguel Perez,
Raina Douris
Published October 10, 2025 at 6:32 AM EDT
Samuel Fournier
/
courtesy of the artist

Fifteen years ago, Jasamine White-Gluz of No Joy was gearing up to perform at a tiny venue called Casa del Popolo in Montreal's Mile End neighborhood.

"I feel like Saint Laurent [Boulevard] was the main hub," she recalls, sitting across from World Cafe's Raina Douris in Mile End's Lahaie Park, a few feet away from Casa del Popolo.

The flyer for No Joy's 2010 album release party at Montreal's Casa del Popolo.
courtesy of the artist
The flyer for No Joy's 2010 album release party at Montreal's Casa del Popolo.

While White-Gluz has since moved on from the bustle of Mile End — her latest album, Bugland, is inspired by her new home out in the country — she still remembers that night performing at Casa.

"First of four: Grimes," White-Gluz says. "Then, Metz. Then, I don't remember. Then, it was us. We headlined ... Grimes made the poster. It was blown out. It was an amazing show, but we just didn't know what we were doing."

While its reputation as an artist enclave dates back to the '80s, Mile End saw a new wave of acts in the early aughts, supported by labels like Constellation and Arbutus Records and an abundance of cheap loft spaces where they could perform.

By the 2010s, the "blogosphere" had gotten wind of Mile End. Music publications like Pitchfork, Dazed and Spin spread the word about an exciting DIY subculture flourishing in Montreal.

As part of our latest Sense of Place series, we sat down with White-Gluz to capture a personal snapshot of that moment in time. She talks about watching her favorite Montreal bands make it big, why she thinks Mile End was special, plus she digs into the making of No Joy's Bugland.

This episode of World Cafe was produced and edited by Miguel Perez. Our senior producer is Kimberly Junod and our engineer is Chris Williams. Our programming and booking coordinator is Chelsea Johnson and our line producer is Will Loftus.
Tags
Music World Cafe
Miguel Perez
Miguel Perez is an assistant producer at KERA. He produces local content for Morning Edition and KERA News. He also produces The Friday Conversation, a weekly interview series with North Texas newsmakers.
See stories by Miguel Perez
Raina Douris
Raina Douris, an award-winning radio personality from Toronto, Ontario, comes to World Cafe from the CBC (Canadian Broadcasting Corporation), where she was host and writer for the daily live, national morning program Mornings on CBC Music. She is also involved with Canada's highest music honors: Since 2017, she has hosted the Polaris Music Prize Gala, for which she is also a jury member, and she has also been a jury member for the Juno Awards. Douris has also served as guest host and interviewer for various CBC Music and CBC Radio programs, and red carpet host and interviewer for the Juno Awards and Canadian Country Music Association Awards, as well as a panelist for such renowned CBC programs as Metro Morning, q and CBC News.
See stories by Raina Douris