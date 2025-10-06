Little Dragon's Yukimi embraces the feminine on 'For You'

Yukimi, best known as the voice of Little Dragon, released her debut solo album, For You, earlier this year.

Unlike some solo projects, Yukimi's debut does not signal a looming breakup for the Swedish electronic music outfit. For You was a chance for Yukimi to spread out into new sonic territory. The album leans toward a jazz and soul sound, with songwriting assist from Lianne La Havas. For Yukimi, it was the first time writing and creating music with another woman, which allowed her "to fully express her feminine energy in an unguarded and personal manner," she says.

In today's World Cafe session, we've got a special mini-concert featuring songs from the record, with audio courtesy of WXPN's Indie Rock Hit Parade.

Set List

"Sad Makeup"

"Runaway"

"Elinam"

"Stream of Consciousness"

