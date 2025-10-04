Why Digable Planets' Blowout Comb is one of the greatest albums of all time

Diallo Riddle is a writer and actor who worked on Late Night with Jimmy Fallon, appeared on Silicon Valley and co-created the criminally underrated comedy series South Side. Blake "LUXXURY" Robin is a record producer and DJ with a special talent for breaking down why hit songs are hit songs. Especially when those hit songs utilize samples and break beats.

Recently, Diallo Riddle and LUXXURY teamed up to create a really special podcast called One Song. On each episode, LUXXURY, Riddle and sometimes a guest deep dive into one song from pop music. They explore the lyrics, the chords, the samples, the mics used and much more. Recent episodes include Ozzy Osbourne's "Crazy Train," The Chemical Brothers' "Let Forever Be" and "Get Money" by Junior M.A.F.I.A featuring Notorious B.I.G. and Lil' Kim.

Which makes them a shoo-in for our Cononball segment. On Canonball, our guests induct one record from pop music into the canon of great contemporary music recordings. And when it came time for Diallo and LUXXURY to select a record, they picked a great one – Blow Out Comb by Digable Planets.