© 2025 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Trumpeter’s Musical Legacy and a Tremendous Tenor

WSHU | By From the Top
Published September 23, 2025 at 12:30 PM EDT
Mauricio Garcia de Jesus, 18, trumpet
From the Top
Mauricio Garcia de Jesus, 18, trumpet

We meet a trumpeter from a small town in Mexico with music in his blood. A tenor sings Mozart with beautiful color.

Performers & Repertoire
Music