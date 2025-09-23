Trumpeter’s Musical Legacy and a Tremendous Tenor
We meet a trumpeter from a small town in Mexico with music in his blood. A tenor sings Mozart with beautiful color.
Performers & Repertoire
- Mauricio Garcia de Jesus, 18, trumpet from San Felipe Otlaltepec, Mexico and Interlochen, Michigan
Excerpts from Slavische Fantasie by Carl Höhne (1871 - 1934)
- Henry Drangel, 17, tenor, from New York, New York
Ideale by Francesco Paolo Tosti (1846-1916)
&
An Chloe, K. 524 by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (1756-1791)