Watchhouse on their latest album, 'Rituals'

A few years ago, Andrew Marlin and Emily Frantz rechristened their band with a new name, Watchhouse. It was a bold move for the duo, formerly known as Mandolin Orange, that invited a lot of questions.

"I feel like we have had friends in other bands come and be, like, 'We really wanna talk to you about this because we think we really wanna do it too.' And my knee jerk reaction is don't do it," Frantz jokes.

In this session, Watchhouse joins us to talk about their new album, Rituals. It's ultimately a record about healing and lowering your defenses in a post-pandemic world.

