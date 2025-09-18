Lord Huron explores 'the big mysteries' on the band's latest album

It's easy to get lost in the world Lord Huron creates with their music. It's a lush, strange, blurry universe full of recurring characters, nostalgia and mystery.

In this session, Lord Huron frontman Ben Schneider talks about the importance of mystery in art and why it's something that draws so many people into their work.

"It feels like a song is about them, or written for them, because in a lot of ways it is," he says. "I think everybody thinks about the things our music is about, you know, the big mysteries: love, consciousness, the cosmos."

Schneider gets into the way they explore those things in the songs on Lord Huron's new album, The Cosmic Selector Vol 1. Plus, the band performs live.

Set List

"Nothing I Need"

"Digging Up The Past"

"Used To Know"

"Bag of Bones"

"The World Ender"

This episode of World Cafe was produced and edited by Kimberly Junod. The web story was created by Miguel Perez. Our engineer is Chris Williams. Our programming and booking coordinator is Chelsea Johnson and our line producer is Will Loftus.