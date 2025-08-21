© 2025 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Where can bluegrass go next? Molly Tuttle has an idea

WSHU | By Raina Douris,
Kimberly Junod
Published August 21, 2025 at 1:59 PM EDT
Ebru Yildiz
/
courtesy of the artist

The artwork for Molly Tuttle's latest album shows a grid of portraits of the bluegrass artist in different wigs. In the center frame, for the first time on one of her covers, Tuttle appears without one.

It's a bold statement from Tuttle, who was diagnosed with alopecia when she was 3 years old.

"I remember when I went to college, I emailed my roommates because I was scared I'd be too nervous to tell them I wore a wig," she says. "I didn't want to sleep in it, but as a teenager at sleepovers, I would because I didn't want anyone to see me without it. That was uncomfortable."

Tuttle has since become an outspoken advocate for other people living with the condition. On her 2022 album, Crooked Tree, she sang about embracing the things that make us different and unique.

Tuttle has won many awards for her traditional bluegrass sound, including the Grammy Award for the best bluegrass album for Crooked Tree. On So Long Little Miss Sunshine, Tuttle infuses pop influences into her bluegrass roots.

In this session, Tuttle joins us to talk about co-writing with her partner, Ketch Secor of Old Crow Medicine Show, showcasing a new sound, and how she found herself unexpectedly face-to-face with Ringo Starr after working on his recent country record.

"We stopped the song and I looked behind me and Ringo was just standing right there," she says. "I was, like, 'Wait, what the heck?' And that's how I first met him."

Set List

  • "That's Gonna Leave a Mark"
  • "The Highway Knows"
  • "Rosalee"
  • "Old Me (New Wig)

This episode of World Cafe was produced and edited by Kimberly Junod. The web story was created by Miguel Perez. Our engineer is Chris Williams. Our programming and booking coordinator is Chelsea Johnson and our line producer is Will Loftus.
Tags
Music World Cafe
Raina Douris
Raina Douris, an award-winning radio personality from Toronto, Ontario, comes to World Cafe from the CBC (Canadian Broadcasting Corporation), where she was host and writer for the daily live, national morning program Mornings on CBC Music. She is also involved with Canada's highest music honors: Since 2017, she has hosted the Polaris Music Prize Gala, for which she is also a jury member, and she has also been a jury member for the Juno Awards. Douris has also served as guest host and interviewer for various CBC Music and CBC Radio programs, and red carpet host and interviewer for the Juno Awards and Canadian Country Music Association Awards, as well as a panelist for such renowned CBC programs as Metro Morning, q and CBC News.
See stories by Raina Douris
Kimberly Junod
World Cafe senior producer Kimberly Junod has been a part of the World Cafe team since 2001, when she started as the show's first line producer. In 2011 Kimberly launched (and continues to helm) World Cafe's Sense of Place series that includes social media, broadcast and video elements to take listeners across the U.S. and abroad with an intimate look at local music scenes. She was thrilled to be part of the team that received the 2006 ASCAP Deems Taylor Radio Broadcast Award for excellence in music programming. In the time she has spent at World Cafe, Kimberly has produced and edited thousands of interviews and recorded several hundred bands for the program, as well as supervised the show's production staff. She has also taught sound to young women (at Girl's Rock Philly) and adults (as an "Ask an Engineer" at WYNC's Werk It! Women's Podcast Festival).
See stories by Kimberly Junod