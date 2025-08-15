© 2025 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

This Dutch indie rock band's music is fueled by extremes

WSHU | By Raina Douris
Published August 15, 2025 at 1:11 PM EDT
World Cafe/NPR

Moderation is key, unless you're Amsterdam-based band Personal Trainer.

The indie rock band consists of a rotating lineup of musicians backing frontman Willem Smit, and when they do something, they go all out. Whether it's playing a 24-hour show early on in their career or making an album Smit says is fueled by its extremes. Still Willing is their sophomore record, and today, you'll hear them perform songs from it in an exclusive mini-concert recorded live at this year's NON-COMMvention 2025 in Philadelphia.

Set List

  • "Upper Ferntree Gully"
  • "Intangible"
  • "Round"
  • "Testing the Alarm"

This episode of World Cafe was produced by Will Loftus. The web story was created by Miguel Perez. Our engineer is Chris Williams. Our programming and booking coordinator is Chelsea Johnson and our senior producer is Kimberly Junod.
Tags
Music World Cafe
Raina Douris
Raina Douris, an award-winning radio personality from Toronto, Ontario, comes to World Cafe from the CBC (Canadian Broadcasting Corporation), where she was host and writer for the daily live, national morning program Mornings on CBC Music. She is also involved with Canada's highest music honors: Since 2017, she has hosted the Polaris Music Prize Gala, for which she is also a jury member, and she has also been a jury member for the Juno Awards. Douris has also served as guest host and interviewer for various CBC Music and CBC Radio programs, and red carpet host and interviewer for the Juno Awards and Canadian Country Music Association Awards, as well as a panelist for such renowned CBC programs as Metro Morning, q and CBC News.
See stories by Raina Douris