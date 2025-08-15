This Dutch indie rock band's music is fueled by extremes

Moderation is key, unless you're Amsterdam-based band Personal Trainer.

The indie rock band consists of a rotating lineup of musicians backing frontman Willem Smit, and when they do something, they go all out. Whether it's playing a 24-hour show early on in their career or making an album Smit says is fueled by its extremes. Still Willing is their sophomore record, and today, you'll hear them perform songs from it in an exclusive mini-concert recorded live at this year's NON-COMMvention 2025 in Philadelphia.

Set List

"Upper Ferntree Gully"

"Intangible"

"Round"

"Testing the Alarm"

