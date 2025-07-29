Your soundtrack for summer's simple pleasures

The sun was ruthless, but the music was light. On the way home from work, I stepped into my neighborhood corner store, grabbed a bag of chips and something cold to drink. As I sipped a Cherry Coke ICEE, "Diet Pepsi" hummed in my headphones. Until that moment, Addison Rae's appeal eluded me: another TikTokker with a record deal. Suddenly, the syrupy sweet slushee clinked proverbial glasses with the pop song's uncomplicated-yet-satisfying elixir. And something clicked. Oh, this is what roséwave was built upon: simple pleasures in the summer.

Roséwave, for those not privy to its basic charms, is a series that we started in 2017 that celebrates a summer-y, feel-good lifestyle. There is truly a roséwave playlist for any occasion: swiping on the apps, catching the poolboy's eye, the summer getaway, poolside vibes, crying. It's always been meant as a hit-play-and-chill escape — even if just momentary — with a little something for everyone.

After taking a break, we're back! Largely because our diehard fans got in our inbox and DMs to politely and respectfully ask for its return. (Hey, it's been a tough year... maybe we could all use something frivolous.) Marissa Lorusso, my roséwave co-creator, joins me on this episode to guide host Robin Hilton through a genre-, era- and country-spanning set of songs that get you in your summer feels. And don't worry, I made y'all a six-hour playlist of roséwave jams, too. —Lars Gotrich

Thanks to Isabella Gomez Sarmiento, Alanté Serene, Sheldon Pearce, Stephen Thompson, Nikki Birch, Meghin Moore and Marissa Lorusso for their playlist contributions.

Stream the playlist via Apple Music, Tidal, YouTube, Spotify. (Got little ones and need clean versions? We got you: Apple Music, Tidal, YouTube, Spotify.)

Roséwave: Simple Pleasures Tracklist

Isabella Lovestory, "Vanity"

FLO & KAYTRANADA, "The Mood"

Amerie, "Why Don't We Fall in Love"

Ayra Starr & Wizkid, "Gimme Dat"

NIKI, "Too Much of a Good Thing"

Wednesday, "Elderberry Wine"

The Lijadu Sisters, "Come On Home"

Rogê, "100% Samba"

Bad Bunny, "PIToRRO DE COCO"

Odeal, "London Summers"

Girls' Generation, "PARTY"

Tyler, The Creator, "Sucka Free"

Maxi Priest, "Close to You"

Coco Jones, "On Sight"

Brittney Spencer, "First Car Feeling"

Waxahatchee, "Much Ado About Nothing"

Jennifer Paige, "Crush"

Danna Paola, "KHE CALOR"

ifeye, "loverboy"

Erika de Casier & Nick León, "Bikini"

Maya Q, "Starburst"

Addison Rae, "Diet Pepsi"

Turnstile, "SEEIN' STARS"

Bardo (feat. Combo Chimbita), "Renacer"

Jamie Lidell, "Multiply"

Marvin Gaye, "Ain't That Peculiar"

Little Simz, "Young"

Melenas & Los Planetas, "Jesús"

Justin Bieber, "DAISIES"

Haku., "Looking through my subtle double eyelids"

The Beaches, "Last Girls at the Party"

Sierra Ferrell, "Dollar Bill Bar"

Morella's Forest, "Candy Necklace Kind Of Love"

Linda Ronstadt, "How Do I Make You"

Buckingham Nicks, "Crying in the Night"

Azimuth, "Faça de Conta"

Brandee Younger, "BBL"

Arooj Aftab, "raat ki rani (Sylvan Esso Remix)"

Hikaru Utada, "Addicted to You"

Zhané, "Sending My Love"

PinkPantheress, "Illegal"

JADE, "Angel of My Dreams"

Nuovo Testamento, "Picture Perfect"

Tyla & Wizkid, "DYNAMITE"

Tanner Adell, "Silverado"

Calvin Harris (feat. Normani, Tinashe & Offset), "New to You"

Quincy Jones, "Something Special"

Four Tet, "Into Dust (Still Falling)"

Mazzy Star, "Halah"

Katie Gavin, "Aftertaste"

Margo Price, "Don't Let the Bastards Get You Down"

Sly & The Family Stone, "You Can Make It If You Try"

Yu Sakai, "Get It Together"

Lady Wray, "You're Gonna Win"

Allysha Joy, Finn Rees & Somewhere Soul, "Murmuring"

Jay Som (feat. Jim Adkins), "Float"

Middle Kids, "Highlands"

Dazy & Militarie Gun (feat. Mannequin Pussy), "Pressure Cooker (Remix)"

Rusowsky, "malibU"

Alex Isley, "About Him"

HAIM, "Relationships"

Toni Braxton, "I Belong to You"

SWV, "Right Here"

Olamide, "Luvaluvah"

Bon Iver, "Everything Is Peaceful Love"

Labi Siffre, "My Song"

Diane Birch, "Used to Lovin' You"

Resavoir & Matt Gold (feat. Mei Semones), "Diversey Beach"

GSoul (feat. Hoody), "Tequila"

The Bravery, "An Honest Mistake"

Annie DiRusso, "Wet"

Ivy, "The Best Thing"

Saint Etienne, "Lose That Girl"

Elida Almeida, "Dipalbesa"

Payfone, "Wasted on You"

Pool Kids, "Leona Street"

Georgia Maq, "Slightly Below the Middle"

Julieta Venegas, "Lento"

E-40 (feat. Leviti), "1-Luv"

Larry Graham, "Sooner or Later"

KAROL G (feat. Mariah Angeliq), "EL MAKINON"

Amaarae, "S.M.O."

Tove Lo & SG Lewis, "HEAT"

Janet Jackson, "When I Think of You"

Ana Frango Elétrico, "A Sua Diversão"

Yumi Matsutoya, "We're All Free / Kage Ni Natte"

KES, "Hello"

Larry June & Cardo Got Wings, "Gotta Be Love"

The System, "You Are in My System"

Fireboy Dml, "Jealous"

Shygirl (feat. Boys Noize), "tell me (K edit)"

Jorja Smith, "With You"

Remi Wolf, "Toro"

Beach Bunny, "Clueless"

Elizabeth Nichols, "I Got a New One"

Drugdealer & Weyes Blood, "Real Thing"

Sade, "Kiss of Life"

Mk.gee, "Are You Looking Up"

Lana Del Rey, "Doin' Time"

Rico Nasty, "SMILE"