© 2025 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Two of New Orleans' heavy-hitters unite on 'Audience With the Queen'

WSHU | By Stephen Kallao,
Miguel Perez
Published July 11, 2025 at 7:09 AM EDT
courtesy of the artist

On paper, it makes so much sense. Two different icons from New Orleans connecting to make an album together.

One is Galactic, the funk-meets-everything outfit that's been a mainstay in The Big Easy for over 30 years.

The other is Irma Thomas, whose legacy goes back even further. The Soul Queen of New Orleans' stunning rendition of "Time is On My Side" inspired The Rolling Stones back in the '60s.

Their new collaborative album is called Audience With the Queen. It features eight new original songs, specifically written for Thomas.

In this session, Galactic's Robert Mercurio and Thomas join us to talk about making the album, including the noble efforts the band made to prepare the studio only to find out why that wasn't necessary.

Featured Songs

  • "Where I Belong"
  • "Lady Liberty"
  • "How Glad I Am"

This episode of World Cafe was produced and edited by Miguel Perez. Our senior producer is Kimberly Junod and our engineer is Chris Williams. Our programming and booking coordinator is Chelsea Johnson and our line producer is Will Loftus.
Tags
Music World Cafe
Stephen Kallao
See stories by Stephen Kallao
Miguel Perez
Miguel Perez is an assistant producer at KERA. He produces local content for Morning Edition and KERA News. He also produces The Friday Conversation, a weekly interview series with North Texas newsmakers.
See stories by Miguel Perez