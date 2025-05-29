Acadiana Music Showcase: Feufollet

Louisiana's Cajun Country is one of the most unique areas of the United States. It's officially called Acadiana, after the French-speaking Acadians, or Cajuns, who settled there after being exiled from Canada by the British in the 18th century.

Our monthly series, Acadiana Music Showcase, is produced by our friends at Lafayette, La., affiliate station KRVS, and it explores this vibrant cultural melting pot through music.

Because of Acadiana's history, a lot of the music you hear on this showcase is sung in French, and the founder of today's band has been called "the poster child for the Francophone renaissance that took hold in South Louisiana in the late 20th century."

Christopher Stafford began performing professionally at just 8 years old, and he released his debut album with his band Feufollet when he was 12. Feufollet became a staple of the Lafayette music scene, and the band was nominated for multiple Grammy Awards.

Stafford passed away last year at just 36 years old, but his music lives on and this mini-concert is a way to commemorate his life and his impact on his community and on modern Cajun music.

Set List

"Au font du lac"

"Les jours sont longs"

"Red Light"

Production Credits:

Audio Engineer: Tony Daigle

Artist Coordinator: Cathryn Hanks

Media Coordinator and copy writer: KRVS General Manager Cheryl Devall

Series co-producers: Assistant General Manager Megan Constantin and volunteers Sami Parbhoo and Glenn Fields

This episode of World Cafe was edited by Miguel Perez and produced by KRVS Public Media at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. It is brought to you through a partnership with Lafayette Consolidated Government, Lafayette Travel, and The Acadian Superette.