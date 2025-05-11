Perfect Sunday morning albums

Is Sunday morning the best time for music? Whether it's a time for solitude, getting together with family or friends, or just steeling yourself for the week to come, we've got the perfect album to score your early hours. This includes some safeties, like The Astrud Gilberto Album or Django Rheinhardt's 1937. But we've also got the restrained rock of Electrelane's The Power Out, electronica pioneer Laurie Spiegel's The Expanding Universe, late-'50s gospel from the recordings of Alan Lomax and more.

NPR Music editors Hazel Cills and Lars Gotrich join host Robin Hilton.

Featured artists and albums:

1. Miles Davis: 'Kind of Blue'

2. Astrud Gilberto: 'The Astrud Gilberto Album'

3. The Congos: 'Heart of the Congos'

4. Madredeus: 'O Espírito da Paz'

5. Laurie Spiegel: 'The Expanding Universe'

6. BAD OPERATION: 'BAD OPERATION'

7. Django Reinhardt: '1937'

8. Tirzah: 'Devotion'

9. Margo Guryan: 'Take a Picture'

10. Various: 'Worried Now, Won't Be Worried Long: Alan Lomax's "Southern Journey," 1959–1960'

11. Electrelane: 'The Power Out'

12. Woo: 'Into The Heart Of Love'

13. St. Germain: 'Tourist'

All Songs Considered 25th anniversary segment: Our No. 1 songs from 2011

Weekly reset: Bells ringing at Duomo di Firenze, Florence, Italy

