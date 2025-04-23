Acadiana Music Showcase: Good Prblms

Louisiana's Cajun Country is one of the most unique areas of the United States. It's officially called Acadiana, after the French-speaking Acadians who settled there after being exiled from Canada by the British in the 18th century.

Our monthly series, Acadiana Music Showcase, is produced by our friends at Lafayette, La., affiliate station KRVS, and it explores this vibrant cultural melting pot through music.

Today, we're putting the spotlight on Good Prblms. This hip-hop collective (G-Reg, Jinaki, Maudixi and Rick Valentino) is composed of students and alumni from the University of Louisiana, Lafayette. They met through the school's own music label, RAGIN' Records. In the last few years, Good Prblms have made inroads in the city's zydeco-heavy scene, playing shows locally and regionally, and even opening for Tank and the Bangas in New Orleans.

Set List

"So Divine"

"Home Run"

"Change Me/Crossroads"

Production Credits:

Audio Engineer: Tony Daigle

Artist Coordinator: Cathryn Hanks

Media Coordinator and copy writer: KRVS General Manager Cheryl Devall

Series co-producers: Assistant General Manager Megan Constantin and volunteers Sami Parbhoo and Glenn Fields

This episode of World Cafe was edited by Miguel Perez and produced by KRVS Public Media at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. It is brought to you through a partnership with Lafayette Consolidated Government, Lafayette Travel, and The Acadian Superette.