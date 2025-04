It’s a journey with an Icon when we celebrate the 105th Birthday of Indian sitar master, Ravi Shankar. His music spanned from classical Indian ragas to films to world fusion. We’ll hear an interview with the legendary sitarist talking about an ancient sound and spirit that helped transform modern music. Shankar died in 2012, but we remember him today on Echoes, starting at 6 p.m. on 91.1, 89.9, and wshu.org.