Around this time last year, we did a show called "Songs to calm the nerves," followed by "More songs to calm the nerves" last fall. This week we make it a trilogy with our latest installment, "Even more songs to calm the nerves," featuring Max Richter's tribute to the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, ambient music from Ryuichi Sakamoto and alvo noto, Brazilian jazz from Wayne Shorter and Milton Nascimento and more.

NPR Music's Lars Gotrich joins host Robin Hilton for this latest blood-slowing sonic journey. You'll find full versions of the (often very long) songs from this episode, along with tracks featured in previous episodes, in our special Songs To Calm The Nerves playlist on Apple Music and Spotify.

Featured artists and songs:

The Choir: "You Don't Have To Smile," from 'Translucent'

Orbitalpatterns: "Cant Tell If Im Awake," from 'Extended Impostor Syndrome'

alva noto & Ryuichi Sakamoto: "Logic Moon," from 'Insen'

Lea Bertucci: "Vapours," from 'Of Shadow And Substance'

Hayden Pedigo: "Long Pond Lily," from 'I'll Be Waving As You Drive Away'

Max Richter: "All Human Beings," from 'Voices'

Wayne Shorter & Milton Nascimento: "Tarde," from 'Native Dancer'

Mabe Fratti: "El Sol Sigue Ahí," from 'Pies sobre la tierra'

Ida: "Don't Get Sad," from 'Will You Find Me?'

David Zinman, Dawn Upshaw & London Sinfonietta: "Lento," from Henryk Górecki's 'Symphony No. 3'

Weekly Reset: Walking through Okazaki neighborhood at night