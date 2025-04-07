Keith Urban's game-changing love song and more stories from his back catalog

In every musician's career, there are the songs that stand out among the rest. Perhaps it's a song that changed everything for them, the song they grew to love, or the song that was the hardest to write.

Those are the songs we want to learn more about on a new World Cafe feature called Backtracking. The premise is simple: We'll give artists a long list of prompts they can choose from. Then, they'll look back through their catalog and pick the song that fits best. They'll tell us the stories behind them and perform them live.

In our latest installment, Keith Urban joins us to talk about the song that was the beginning of a journey; the song he wrote in just one sitting; and how his song "Somebody Like You" changed everything for him.

"The story came pretty quick because I was struggling with liking myself, loving myself," he says. "I felt like other people could and I wasn't able to, and I wished I could love me the way that they did."

Plus, Urban talks about his latest album, High.

Featured Songs

"Straight Line"

"Somebody Like You"

"Somewhere in My Car"

"Break The Chain"

