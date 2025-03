Echoes declares winter over with an Echoes Vernal Equinox Soundscape. No matter how cold it is, we have a soundscape to put you in a Spring-like mood. We’ll hear music for the turning of the seasons and the turning of celestial events to drive winter away. Join John Diliberto for Echoes tonight, 6-10 p.m. on 91.1, 89.9 and wshu.org.