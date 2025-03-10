Ringo Starr's always been a li'l country

Ringo Starr has been a fan of country music since he was a kid. He added some country flavor to The Beatles' output, like on "Act Naturally," from Help!, and in 1970, he released his country record, Beaucoups of Blues.

Now, Starr has a brand new album of country songs, produced by T Bone Burnett. The album features guest appearances from artists like Billy Strings, Lucius and Alison Krauss, and it also gave him his first No. 1 in 50 years when it went to the top of the U.K. country charts.

In this session, Starr talks about making Look Up, and he explains why a great country song should always be emotional.

Set List

"Look Up"

"Come Back"

"Rosetta"

"Thankful"

