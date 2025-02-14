© 2025 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Joy and Connection

WSHU | By From the Top
Published February 14, 2025 at 7:15 AM EST
Soprano Janaya Palmer
From the Top
Soprano Janaya Palmer

A teen guitarist brings a percussive work by Roland Dyens, an 18-year-old cellist performs a Beethoven Cello Sonata, and a teen soprano sings a work entitled "Joy". We also hear a flashback performance from a French Horn player who was featured on the show back in 2012.

From the Top celebrates young classically-trained musicians. Through NPR broadcasts and digital content, and the Learning and Media Lab Fellowship, From the Top empowers young musicians to use their music and stories to engage and inspire audiences of all ages.
