girl in red: Tiny Desk Concert

Artists who play the Tiny Desk aren't always sure what they're getting into. "I wasn't expecting it to be in a big building," girl in red 's Marie Ulven tells the NPR crowd. "I thought I was going to go into a little house or something."

Any confusion aside, Ulven and her band deliver a set suitable for the kind of cozy space she imagined, one of genuine charm, good humor and unbridled joy — a vibe that girl in red has always cultivated through music. She can find cause for celebration even in life's bleakest moments, like when Ulven and the band deploy rapid-fire handclaps during a song about the emptiness of unrequited love ("Phantom Pain") or the way she says "Depression!" with a smile and a cheerleader's fist in the air just before "Summer Depression." "It's a normal thing to feel like this," she sings, offering a much-needed dose of warmth and empathy on what was an otherwise chilly, overcast day in Washington, D.C.

SET LIST

"Phantom Pain"

"Summer Depression"

"Too Much"

"I Wanna Be Your Girlfriend"

MUSICIANS

Marie Ulven: vocals, guitar

Martin Dybal: guitar, music director

Henrik Bakken: bass

Bror Brorson: guitar

Erlend Hisdal: drums

Viljar Dunđerović: keys, piano

