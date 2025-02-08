Lucinda Williams takes on The Beatles in her latest jukebox entry

Many, many people have covered The Beatles, but only one other artist has recorded their songs at Abbey Road studios in London.

Lucinda Williams released Lu's Jukebox Vol. 7 — Lucinda Williams sings The Beatles from Abbey Road at the end of last year, and today, you'll hear her talk about what it was like working in that legendary studio, why she loves The Beatles, and how they've influenced her own work.

Williams also talks about how recording her own version of these well-known, beloved songs gave her new insight into The Beatles' songwriting, and sometimes even surprised her.

Set List

"While My Guitar Gently Weeps"

"Can't Buy Me Love"

"Yer Blues"

"Something"

This episode of World Cafe was produced and edited by Miguel Perez. Our senior producer is Kimberly Junod and our engineer is Chris Williams. Our programming and booking coordinator is Chelsea Johnson and our line producer is Will Loftus.