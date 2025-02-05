Lesser-known love songs
Valentine's Day isn't for everyone. In fact, some people really loathe it. But on this episode of All Songs Considered we've decided to embrace the occasion by sharing a mix of less-obvious, off-the-radar love songs you can include in a playlist or mixtape for that special someone.
Alt.Latino host Anamaria Sayre and NPR Music editor Lars Gotrich joins host Robin Hilton.
Featured artists and songs:
1. Linda Diaz: "Watching Ourselves Die (feat. Solomon Fox)" (single)
2. Gal Costa: "Baby," from Gal Gosta
3. Mirah: "Engine Heart," from You Think It's Like This, But Really It's Like This
4. Paloma Murphy: "me faltas tú" (single)
5. Stretch Arm Strong: "For Now," from Rituals of Life
6. Tender Forever: "Then If I'm Weird, I Want To Share," from The Soft And The Hardcore
7. Xavi: "Tu Casi Algo," from NEXT8. Elf Power: "Temporary Arm," from Vainly Clutching at Phantom Limbs
9. Daniel Lanois: "I Love You," from Shine
Questions, comments, suggestions or feedback of any kind always welcome: allsongs@npr.org