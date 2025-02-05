© 2025 WSHU
Lesser-known love songs

WSHU | By Anamaria Artemisa Sayre,
Lars GotrichRobin Hilton
Published February 5, 2025 at 7:00 AM EST
Felipe Pelaquim
/
Unsplash

Valentine's Day isn't for everyone. In fact, some people really loathe it. But on this episode of All Songs Considered we've decided to embrace the occasion by sharing a mix of less-obvious, off-the-radar love songs you can include in a playlist or mixtape for that special someone.

Alt.Latino host Anamaria Sayre and NPR Music editor Lars Gotrich joins host Robin Hilton.

Featured artists and songs:

1. Linda Diaz: "Watching Ourselves Die (feat. Solomon Fox)" (single)
2. Gal Costa: "Baby," from Gal Gosta
3. Mirah: "Engine Heart," from You Think It's Like This, But Really It's Like This
4. Paloma Murphy: "me faltas tú" (single)
5. Stretch Arm Strong: "For Now," from Rituals of Life
6. Tender Forever: "Then If I'm Weird, I Want To Share," from The Soft And The Hardcore
7. Xavi: "Tu Casi Algo," from NEXT8. Elf Power: "Temporary Arm," from Vainly Clutching at Phantom Limbs
9. Daniel Lanois: "I Love You," from Shine

Anamaria Artemisa Sayre
Anamaria Artemisa Sayre is co-host of Alt.Latino, NPR's pioneering radio show and podcast celebrating Latin music and culture since 2010.
Lars Gotrich
Robin Hilton
Robin Hilton is a producer and co-host of the popular NPR Music show All Songs Considered.
